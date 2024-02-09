Aviation Passenger Traffic Recovered 96% During 2022-23 As Compared To Pre-Covid

In the last twelve months, two greenfield airports namely, Rajkot in Gujarat and Shivamogga in Karnataka have been operationalised. In addition, new terminals buildings at Trichy, Ayodhya, Surat, Chennai, Tezu, Kanpur and Port Blair airports have been developed.
Before 2014, there were 74 scheduled operational airports in country and as on date there are 149 operational airports in the country.
This information was given by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation Gen. (Dr) V. K. Singh (Retd) in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha.
