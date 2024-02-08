Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vedanta features in S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2024

Vedanta features in S&amp;P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2024

Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 8:04 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Vedanta has been included in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2024. This inclusion comes on the back of a significant improvement in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment scores of the Company.

With a score of 80, the Company is among the Top 10% of S&P Global ESG Scores and is in the Industry Distinctions list where it shares the spotlight with Hindustan Zinc, its subsidiary, who tops the list and is among the Top 1% of S&P Global ESG Scores.

172 Metals & Mining companies from around the world with a market capitalization of USD 1,287 billion were assessed by S&P out of which 21 companies have been included in the Sustainability Yearbook 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

he Company has retained the rating of B and improved its rating to A- (from B last year) in the CDP Climate and CDP Water Assessment respectively. The average global ratings of the mining sector for both categories are C.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

IIIT Hyderabad's iRaste project cited in International Road Federation (IRF)'s annual yearbook 2023

ICAI Propels Investor Confidence through Sustainability Initiatives

Global Economic Forum- G20 Initiative Summit in collaboration with the 18th Annual Sustainability Summit by Eurasia Egypt

Global Sustainability Alliance's 5th SDG Summit: A Day of Insightful Deliberations

Progression Global Celebrates Excellence in Environmental Sustainability with India Green Awards

Board of Tata Steel allots 9.97 cr equity shares under scheme of amalgamation

Sensex tanks 723 pts, Nifty ends below 21,750; private banks drag

Board of Page Industries approves change in directorate

S&amp;P Global Ratings revises credit ratings of UPL

Centre revises Wheat stock limit for Traders/ Wholesalers, Big Chain Retailers and Processors

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 7:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story