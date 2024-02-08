Vedanta has been included in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2024. This inclusion comes on the back of a significant improvement in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment scores of the Company.

With a score of 80, the Company is among the Top 10% of S&P Global ESG Scores and is in the Industry Distinctions list where it shares the spotlight with Hindustan Zinc, its subsidiary, who tops the list and is among the Top 1% of S&P Global ESG Scores.

172 Metals & Mining companies from around the world with a market capitalization of USD 1,287 billion were assessed by S&P out of which 21 companies have been included in the Sustainability Yearbook 2024.

he Company has retained the rating of B and improved its rating to A- (from B last year) in the CDP Climate and CDP Water Assessment respectively. The average global ratings of the mining sector for both categories are C.

