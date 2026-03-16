Avio Smart Market Stack (Bartronics India) collaborates with Agrosperity Tech Solutions

Avio Smart Market Stack (ASMS), formerly known as Bartronics India, has entered into a (MoU) with Agrosperity Tech Solutions, the company behind the KiVi (Kisan Vikas) platform, to explore collaborative initiatives aimed at strengthening India's agricultural ecosystem through digital technology, financing, and supply-chain integration.

The collaboration forms part of Project AVIO Agritech, ASMS's initiative to develop an integrated agri-services ecosystem by leveraging the company's extensive rural outreach and financial inclusion infrastructure.

Through this MoU, the two companies will explore collaboration across multiple areas of the agricultural value chain. The partnership will focus on leveraging ASMS's rural network to generate farmer leads for agricultural credit solutions, while also supporting agri-commodity supply chain financing for buyers and suppliers. In addition, the collaboration will seek to expand distribution channels for agricultural inputs and explore opportunities in commodity warehousing and post-harvest infrastructure. The companies will also evaluate initiatives related to climate and sustainability, including the development of carbon sequestration solutions for the agriculture sector.