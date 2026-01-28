Associate Sponsors

Aviva Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.89 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 4:51 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 13.78 crore

Net profit of Aviva Industries reported to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales reported to Rs 13.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales13.780 0 OPM %8.930 -PBDT1.23-0.05 LP PBT1.23-0.05 LP NP0.89-0.05 LP

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

