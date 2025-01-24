Avon Mercantile reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 43.08% to Rs 0.74 crore

Avon Mercantile reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 43.08% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.0.741.3060.8186.9200.1600.1600.16

