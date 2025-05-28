Avro India standalone net profit declines 40.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.45% to Rs 19.49 crore

Net profit of Avro India declined 40.91% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 13.45% to Rs 19.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 24.75% to Rs 3.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 16.12% to Rs 78.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 93.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

19.4922.5278.3293.373.903.466.526.212.052.128.118.420.851.254.195.640.520.883.044.04

Powered by Capital Market - Live News