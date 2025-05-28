Home / Markets / Capital Market News / P R Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.31 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales rise 200.00% to Rs 0.18 crore

Net loss of P R Holdings reported to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 200.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 266.67% to Rs 0.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.180.06 200 0.330.09 267 OPM %-11.1150.00 --139.39-22.22 - PBDT-0.310.74 PL 00.90 -100 PBT-0.310.74 PL 00.90 -100 NP-0.310.61 PL -0.030.77 PL

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

