Maan Aluminium standalone net profit declines 45.88% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.56% to Rs 245.86 crore

Net profit of Maan Aluminium declined 45.88% to Rs 3.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.56% to Rs 245.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 237.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 52.64% to Rs 15.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 32.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 14.99% to Rs 810.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 953.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

