Lesha Industries standalone net profit declines 52.94% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales decline 92.58% to Rs 0.64 crore

Net profit of Lesha Industries declined 52.94% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 92.58% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 93.73% to Rs 0.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.54% to Rs 12.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.648.62 -93 12.4611.48 9 OPM %-10.946.61 --0.806.62 - PBDT0.100.57 -82 0.431.01 -57 PBT0.100.56 -82 0.410.99 -59 NP0.240.51 -53 0.457.18 -94

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

