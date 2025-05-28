Lesha Industries standalone net profit declines 52.94% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 92.58% to Rs 0.64 crore

Net profit of Lesha Industries declined 52.94% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 92.58% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 93.73% to Rs 0.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.54% to Rs 12.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

