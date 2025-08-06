Axis Bank allots 1.88 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Axis Bank has allotted 1,88,445 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each of the Bank on 06 August 2025, pursuant to exercise of stock options / units under its ESOP / RSU Scheme.

The paid-up share capital of the Bank has accordingly increased from Rs. 6,203,829,182 (3,101,914,591 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each) to Rs. 6,204,206,072 (3,102,103,036 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each).

