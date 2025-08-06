Five-Star Business Finance allots 6,385 equity shares under ESOS

Five-Star Business Finance has allotted 6,385 Equity shares of Re 1.00 each on August 06, 2025, pursuant to exercise of stock options under Five-Star Associate Stock Option Scheme, 2018.

The paid-up share capital of the Company has accordingly increased from Rs 29,44,42,445 consisting of 29,44,42,445 equity shares having a face value of Re 1.00 each to Rs 29,44,48,830 consisting of 29,44,48,830 equity shares having a face value of Rs 1.00 each.

