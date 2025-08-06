Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Kirloskar Oil Engines approves investment of USD 2 million in Kirloskar Americas Corporation, USA

Board of Kirloskar Oil Engines approves investment of USD 2 million in Kirloskar Americas Corporation, USA

Image
Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 8:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At meeting held on 06 August 2025

The Board of Kirloskar Oil Engines at its meeting held on 06 August 2025 has approved investment in 'Series A-1 Optionally Convertible Redeemable Non-Cumulative Preference Shares (the "Series A-1 Preferred Stock - OCRNPS") upto US$ 2,000,000 (upto Rs. 18 Crore) (i.e. upto 200,000 shares of Preferred Stock at a purchase price of US$ 10 per share) of Kirloskar Americas Corporation, USA, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. This investment is for furtherance of the business in the US Market.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Five-Star Business Finance allots 6,385 equity shares under ESOS

Enviro Infra Engineers receives orders worth Rs 1,178 cr in FY25 YTD

Tilaknagar Industries further invests Rs 10.66 cr in Tilaknagar Industries Lab

Board of Uno Minda allots 2.81 lakh shares under scheme of amalgamation

Board of Uno Minda approves investment of up to Euro 5 million in subsidiary

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 8:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story