Board of Kirloskar Oil Engines approves investment of USD 2 million in Kirloskar Americas Corporation, USA

At meeting held on 06 August 2025

The Board of Kirloskar Oil Engines at its meeting held on 06 August 2025 has approved investment in 'Series A-1 Optionally Convertible Redeemable Non-Cumulative Preference Shares (the "Series A-1 Preferred Stock - OCRNPS") upto US$ 2,000,000 (upto Rs. 18 Crore) (i.e. upto 200,000 shares of Preferred Stock at a purchase price of US$ 10 per share) of Kirloskar Americas Corporation, USA, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. This investment is for furtherance of the business in the US Market.

