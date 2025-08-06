Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Uno Minda allots 2.81 lakh shares under scheme of amalgamation

Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 8:04 PM IST
At meeting held on 06 August 2025

The Board of Uno Minda at its meeting held on 06 August 2025 has approved the allotment of 2,81,974 equity shares of Rs 2 each of the company to the eligible shareholders, pursuant to the Scheme of Amalgamation of Kosei Minda Aluminum Company, Kosei Minda Mould, Minda Kosei Aluminum Wheel collectively referred to as (Transferor Companies) with Uno Minda (Transferee Company) and their respective Shareholders and Creditors.

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 7:41 PM IST

