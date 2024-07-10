Axis Bank allots 3.77 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Axis Bank has allotted 3,77,305 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each of the Bank on 10 July 2024 pursuant to exercise of stock options / units under its ESOP / RSU Scheme.

The paid-up share capital of the Bank has accordingly increased from Rs. 618,10,41,490 (309,05,20,745 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each) to Rs. 618,17,96,100 (309,08,98,050 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each).

