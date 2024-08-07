Axis Bank allots 4.77 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Axis Bank has allotted 4,77,972 equity shares of Rs. 2/-each of the Bank on August 7, 2024 pursuant to exercise of stock options / units under its ESOP / RSU Scheme.

The paid-up share capital of the Bank has accordingly increased from Rs. 6,18,22,40,894 (3,09,11,20,447 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each) to Rs. 6,18,31,96,838 (3,09,15,98,419 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each).

