Axis Bank allots 4.77 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Axis Bank has allotted 4,77,972 equity shares of Rs. 2/-each of the Bank on August 7, 2024 pursuant to exercise of stock options / units under its ESOP / RSU Scheme.

The paid-up share capital of the Bank has accordingly increased from Rs. 6,18,22,40,894 (3,09,11,20,447 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each) to Rs. 6,18,31,96,838 (3,09,15,98,419 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each).

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 5:21 PM IST

