Japanese markets rise for a second day

Japanese markets rose for a second day running on dovish BOJ signals. The Nikkei average fell more than 900 points at the opening before reversing course to end the session up 1.19 percent at 35,089.62.

The broader Topix index settled 2.26 percent higher at 2,489.21. The yen weakened to the 147-yen level after earlier trading in a 144-yen band.

Technology investor SoftBank surged 5.2 percent after it unveiled plans to buy back a hefty $3.4 billion in shares.

Air conditioning equipment maker Daikin Industries plunged 10 percent after its first-quarter operating income came in below estimates.