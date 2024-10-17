Axis Bank consolidated net profit rises 19.30% in the September 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 15.26% to Rs 31601.05 crore

Net profit of Axis Bank rose 19.30% to Rs 7401.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6204.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Total Operating Income rose 15.26% to Rs 31601.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 27417.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.31601.0527417.5360.7263.319177.298313.819177.298313.817401.266204.15

