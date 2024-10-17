Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Axis Bank consolidated net profit rises 19.30% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Total Operating Income rise 15.26% to Rs 31601.05 crore

Net profit of Axis Bank rose 19.30% to Rs 7401.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6204.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Total Operating Income rose 15.26% to Rs 31601.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 27417.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income31601.0527417.53 15 OPM %60.7263.31 -PBDT9177.298313.81 10 PBT9177.298313.81 10 NP7401.266204.15 19

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 4:40 PM IST

