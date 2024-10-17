Indian Overseas Bank consolidated net profit rises 24.31% in the September 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 17.67% to Rs 6853.94 crore

Net profit of Indian Overseas Bank rose 24.31% to Rs 779.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 627.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Total Operating Income rose 17.67% to Rs 6853.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5824.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.6853.945824.9053.4451.43984.35635.50984.35635.50779.62627.18

