Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Overseas Bank consolidated net profit rises 24.31% in the September 2024 quarter

Indian Overseas Bank consolidated net profit rises 24.31% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Total Operating Income rise 17.67% to Rs 6853.94 crore

Net profit of Indian Overseas Bank rose 24.31% to Rs 779.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 627.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Total Operating Income rose 17.67% to Rs 6853.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5824.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income6853.945824.90 18 OPM %53.4451.43 -PBDT984.35635.50 55 PBT984.35635.50 55 NP779.62627.18 24

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 4:39 PM IST

