Geojit Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 54.10% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 51.77% to Rs 218.46 croreNet profit of Geojit Financial Services rose 54.10% to Rs 56.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 36.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 51.77% to Rs 218.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 143.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales218.46143.94 52 OPM %43.0739.43 -PBDT83.0355.52 50 PBT75.5248.32 56 NP56.0336.36 54
