Geojit Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 54.10% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Geojit Financial Services rose 54.10% to Rs 56.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 36.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 51.77% to Rs 218.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 143.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.218.46143.9443.0739.4383.0355.5275.5248.3256.0336.36

