Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Geojit Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 54.10% in the September 2024 quarter

Geojit Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 54.10% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 51.77% to Rs 218.46 crore

Net profit of Geojit Financial Services rose 54.10% to Rs 56.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 36.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 51.77% to Rs 218.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 143.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales218.46143.94 52 OPM %43.0739.43 -PBDT83.0355.52 50 PBT75.5248.32 56 NP56.0336.36 54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test Day 2: Ashwin removes dangerous looking Conway

LIVE: LTIMindtree Q2FY25 net profit rises 7.7% on year to Rs 1,251 cr, misses Q2 revenue estimates

Maharashtra elections: Spotlight on top CM candidates from Mahayuti, MVA

CBDT issues new form to give details on 'other taxes' paid by employees

Borosil urges govt on imposing anti-dumping duty on Chinese solar glass

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 4:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story