Infosys consolidated net profit rises 4.73% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.11% to Rs 40986.00 croreNet profit of Infosys rose 4.73% to Rs 6506.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6212.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.11% to Rs 40986.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 38994.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales40986.0038994.00 5 OPM %23.9324.21 -PBDT10413.009934.00 5 PBT9253.008768.00 6 NP6506.006212.00 5
Powered by Capital Market - Live News