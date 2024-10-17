Infosys consolidated net profit rises 4.73% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.11% to Rs 40986.00 crore

Net profit of Infosys rose 4.73% to Rs 6506.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6212.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.11% to Rs 40986.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 38994.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.40986.0038994.0023.9324.2110413.009934.009253.008768.006506.006212.00

