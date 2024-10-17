Infosys consolidated net profit rises 4.73% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Sales rise 5.11% to Rs 40986.00 crore

Net profit of Infosys rose 4.73% to Rs 6506.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6212.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.11% to Rs 40986.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 38994.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales40986.0038994.00 5 OPM %23.9324.21 -PBDT10413.009934.00 5 PBT9253.008768.00 6 NP6506.006212.00 5

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 4:40 PM IST

