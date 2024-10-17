Wipro consolidated net profit rises 21.26% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.95% to Rs 22301.60 crore

Net profit of Wipro rose 21.26% to Rs 3208.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2646.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 0.95% to Rs 22301.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22515.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.22301.6022515.9020.1917.635108.604406.204277.803509.203208.802646.30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp