Wipro consolidated net profit rises 21.26% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Sales decline 0.95% to Rs 22301.60 crore

Net profit of Wipro rose 21.26% to Rs 3208.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2646.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 0.95% to Rs 22301.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22515.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales22301.6022515.90 -1 OPM %20.1917.63 -PBDT5108.604406.20 16 PBT4277.803509.20 22 NP3208.802646.30 21

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 4:40 PM IST

