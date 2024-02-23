Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Axis Bank Ltd Falls 0.84%

Axis Bank Ltd Falls 0.84%

Last Updated : Feb 23 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
Axis Bank Ltd has added 3.08% over last one month compared to 4.49% gain in S&P BSE BANKEX index and 3.08% rise in the SENSEX

Axis Bank Ltd lost 0.84% today to trade at Rs 1091.4. The S&P BSE BANKEX index is down 0.03% to quote at 53333.25. The index is up 4.49 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, ICICI Bank Ltd decreased 0.46% and State Bank of India lost 0.14% on the day. The S&P BSE BANKEX index went up 17.7 % over last one year compared to the 22.89% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Axis Bank Ltd has added 3.08% over last one month compared to 4.49% gain in S&P BSE BANKEX index and 3.08% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 6404 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.29 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1151.5 on 05 Dec 2023. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 814.25 on 16 Mar 2023.

First Published: Feb 23 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

