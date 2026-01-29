Associate Sponsors

Axis Bank Ltd spurts 1.96%, gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 1:17 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1345.7, up 1.96% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 36.66% in last one year as compared to a 8.83% spurt in NIFTY and a 21.22% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Axis Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1345.7, up 1.96% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 25302.45. The Sensex is at 82334.29, down 0.01%. Axis Bank Ltd has risen around 8% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Axis Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 59598.8, up 0.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 71.34 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 70.83 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1352.5, up 2.18% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 16.74 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

