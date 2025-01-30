Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AXISCADES appoints Nick Santhanam as advisor for its ESAI domain

AXISCADES appoints Nick Santhanam as advisor for its ESAI domain

Image
Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 8:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

AXISCADES Technologies announced the appointment of Nick Santhanam (Nick) as an advisor for its Electronics, Semi-Conductors and AI (ESAI) Domain.

Nick is a former Senior Partner at McKinsey & Company's Palo Alto Office where he led their global semiconductor and industrials practice. He served semiconductor clients and large industrial clients on operational and turnaround situations. In addition, Nick was the global convener of several McKinsey annual events, including the Industrial CEO event (GILS), Industrial-tech and Semiconductors CEO event (T-30), and Senior Tech Influencers Summit (TEDS). Nick earned a Masters' degree in chemical engineering from the University of Illinois and an MBA in Strategic Management and Finance from the Wharton School University of Pennsylvania, where he was a Ford and Palmer Scholar.

Nick serves on the Advisory Board of the Smithsonian Libraries. Nick is also a member of Forbes Business council since 2022. He is a co-author of The Titanium Economy: How Industrial Technology Can Create a Better, Faster, Stronger America. Released in October 2022, and a bestseller across multiple categories, the book offers a deep dive into the underappreciated and often overlooked industrial technology sector.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Wipro inks 5-year technology modernization deal with Etihad Airways

Paradeep Phosphate signs MoU with Govt. of Odisha for investment of Rs 4,000 cr

Equinox India Developments achieves pre-sales bookings of Rs 619 cr for its premium residential project in Bengaluru

Aarti Industries acquires 49% stake in 16.50 MW renewable energy project SPV

Saksoft completes acquisition of Zetechno Products and Services

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 8:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story