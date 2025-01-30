AXISCADES appoints Nick Santhanam as advisor for its ESAI domain

AXISCADES Technologies announced the appointment of Nick Santhanam (Nick) as an advisor for its Electronics, Semi-Conductors and AI (ESAI) Domain.

Nick is a former Senior Partner at McKinsey & Company's Palo Alto Office where he led their global semiconductor and industrials practice. He served semiconductor clients and large industrial clients on operational and turnaround situations. In addition, Nick was the global convener of several McKinsey annual events, including the Industrial CEO event (GILS), Industrial-tech and Semiconductors CEO event (T-30), and Senior Tech Influencers Summit (TEDS). Nick earned a Masters' degree in chemical engineering from the University of Illinois and an MBA in Strategic Management and Finance from the Wharton School University of Pennsylvania, where he was a Ford and Palmer Scholar.

Nick serves on the Advisory Board of the Smithsonian Libraries. Nick is also a member of Forbes Business council since 2022. He is a co-author of The Titanium Economy: How Industrial Technology Can Create a Better, Faster, Stronger America. Released in October 2022, and a bestseller across multiple categories, the book offers a deep dive into the underappreciated and often overlooked industrial technology sector.

