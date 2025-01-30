Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Wipro inks 5-year technology modernization deal with Etihad Airways

Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 8:31 PM IST
Wipro today announced that it has been selected by Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, to lead its comprehensive technology modernization. Wipro will ensure seamless migration of legacy systems and improve operational efficiency across key areas, including workplace, network, infrastructure, and service management.

As part of the five-year contract, Wipro FullStride Cloud will deliver a customized cloud-based solution that will provide Etihad Airways real-time insights into their resource utilization and improve operational agility and scalability for their global operations.

Wipro will also integrate Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) modules across the IT framework - from automation of data centers to conversational support to end-users. GenAI will also provide intelligent device management and insights that will optimize performance and resolve potential disruptions proactively.

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 8:17 PM IST

