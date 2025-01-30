Paradeep Phosphate signs MoU with Govt. of Odisha for investment of Rs 4,000 cr

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 8:31 PM IST
Paradeep Phosphate has signed a MoU with Govt. of Odisha with the purpose to enhance fertilizer production capacity, integrate key raw materials, and invest in renewable energy and sustainability.

The company will invest Rs 4,000 crore over five years to increase the Phosphatic Fertiliser Manufacturing capacity in both intermediate and final products including Port/Jetty and infrastructure development. This will escalate the employment capacity directly between 100-150 and indirectly between 700-1000. Alongside, this strategic investment will increase production capacity, reduce environmental impact, and contribute to agricultural growth.

The company has a total production capacity of 3 million metric tonnes (MT), including 2.6 million MT of phosphates and 0.4 million MT of urea at its two manufacturing units in Paradeep, Odisha (1.8 million MT) and Zuarinagar, Goa (1.2 million MT).

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 8:10 PM IST

