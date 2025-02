AXISCADES Technologies consolidated net profit rises 99.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.43% to Rs 274.15 crore

Net profit of AXISCADES Technologies rose 99.33% to Rs 14.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 18.43% to Rs 274.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 231.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

