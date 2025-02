Nupur Recyclers consolidated net profit rises 251.11% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 53.99% to Rs 34.31 crore

Net profit of Nupur Recyclers rose 251.11% to Rs 3.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 53.99% to Rs 34.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 74.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.34.3174.578.512.405.073.034.663.003.160.90

