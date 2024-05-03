Axtel Industries standalone net profit declines 52.12% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 22.53% to Rs 52.16 crore

Net profit of Axtel Industries declined 52.12% to Rs 5.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 22.53% to Rs 52.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 67.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 85.72% to Rs 32.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.97% to Rs 223.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 180.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

52.1667.33223.33180.1514.7819.5819.7212.657.9114.9945.6225.376.9314.3642.8622.965.3111.0932.1317.30

