Axtel Industries standalone net profit declines 52.12% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Sales decline 22.53% to Rs 52.16 crore

Net profit of Axtel Industries declined 52.12% to Rs 5.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 22.53% to Rs 52.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 67.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 85.72% to Rs 32.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.97% to Rs 223.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 180.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales52.1667.33 -23 223.33180.15 24 OPM %14.7819.58 -19.7212.65 - PBDT7.9114.99 -47 45.6225.37 80 PBT6.9314.36 -52 42.8622.96 87 NP5.3111.09 -52 32.1317.30 86

First Published: May 03 2024 | 4:56 PM IST

