Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AYM Syntex consolidated net profit rises 2050.00% in the March 2024 quarter

AYM Syntex consolidated net profit rises 2050.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:30 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 13.44% to Rs 373.89 crore

Net profit of AYM Syntex rose 2050.00% to Rs 19.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.44% to Rs 373.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 329.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 71.65% to Rs 2.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.83% to Rs 1358.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1457.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales373.89329.60 13 1358.161457.78 -7 OPM %10.756.31 -7.436.54 - PBDT32.1413.09 146 65.8367.15 -2 PBT17.390.92 1790 7.9210.63 -25 NP19.350.90 2050 2.037.16 -72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

AYM Syntex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.92 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Shiva Mills Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Kiran Syntex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Banswara Syntex consolidated net profit declines 70.60% in the March 2024 quarter

Shree Rajasthan Syntex reports standalone net profit of Rs 126.66 crore in the March 2024 quarter

US Dow falls 330 points ahead of inflation data

Aarti Inds appoints Suyog Kalyanji Kotecha as CEO

Stock alert: Bharat Dynamics, Apollo Hospitals, Sunteck Realty, Subex, Hero MotoCorp

Indices poised to open lower

Intellivate Capital Ventures consolidated net profit declines 67.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story