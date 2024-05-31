Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Intellivate Capital Ventures consolidated net profit declines 67.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Intellivate Capital Ventures consolidated net profit declines 67.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:30 AM IST
Sales rise 2.08% to Rs 37.22 crore

Net profit of Intellivate Capital Ventures declined 67.53% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.08% to Rs 37.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 36.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 55.02% to Rs 4.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 136.58% to Rs 146.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 61.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales37.2236.46 2 146.0461.73 137 OPM %13.5922.74 -16.2020.61 - PBDT5.957.98 -25 25.4311.27 126 PBT1.343.33 -60 7.523.42 120 NP1.003.08 -68 4.793.09 55

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

