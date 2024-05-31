Intellivate Capital Ventures consolidated net profit declines 67.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.08% to Rs 37.22 crore

Net profit of Intellivate Capital Ventures declined 67.53% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.08% to Rs 37.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 36.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 55.02% to Rs 4.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 136.58% to Rs 146.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 61.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

37.2236.46146.0461.7313.5922.7416.2020.615.957.9825.4311.271.343.337.523.421.003.084.793.09

