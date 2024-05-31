Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ayushman Infratech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Ayushman Infratech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:29 AM IST
Sales decline 90.26% to Rs 0.97 crore

Net loss of Ayushman Infratech reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 90.26% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 0.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 and also during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 20.61% to Rs 11.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.979.96 -90 11.2514.17 -21 OPM %-3.097.43 -5.515.65 - PBDT-0.020.77 PL 0.800.83 -4 PBT-0.030.75 PL 0.760.76 0 NP-0.030.56 PL 0.560.56 0

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

