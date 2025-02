B & A reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.16 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 23.71% to Rs 73.44 crore

Net loss of B & A reported to Rs 2.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 9.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 23.71% to Rs 73.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 96.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.73.4496.261.6712.301.0211.94-0.7510.62-2.169.28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News