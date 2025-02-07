Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Alirox Abrasives reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 9:14 AM IST
Sales rise 10.00% to Rs 0.11 crore

Net profit of Alirox Abrasives reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 10.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.110.10 10 OPM %-81.82-270.00 -PBDT0.03-0.17 LP PBT0.01-0.19 LP NP0.01-0.19 LP

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

