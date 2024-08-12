B & A reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.15 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.03% to Rs 50.51 croreNet Loss of B & A reported to Rs 6.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 7.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 7.03% to Rs 50.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 54.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales50.5154.33 -7 OPM %-2.49-8.06 -PBDT-1.96-5.45 64 PBT-3.72-6.76 45 NP-6.15-7.81 21
