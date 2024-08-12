Universal Autofoundry standalone net profit declines 70.22% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 20.85% to Rs 45.56 crore

Net profit of Universal Autofoundry declined 70.22% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 20.85% to Rs 45.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 57.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.45.5657.568.4912.113.326.401.454.911.063.56

