B.L.Kashyap & Sons consolidated net profit declines 46.42% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.97% to Rs 336.42 crore

Net profit of B.L.Kashyap & Sons declined 46.42% to Rs 10.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 20.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 3.97% to Rs 336.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 350.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.336.42350.317.719.0517.9822.7314.5819.8410.8520.25

