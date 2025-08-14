Hindustan Copper consolidated net profit rises 18.39% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.61% to Rs 516.37 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Copper rose 18.39% to Rs 134.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 113.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.61% to Rs 516.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 493.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.516.37493.6041.0638.18220.65192.17179.36154.12134.25113.40

