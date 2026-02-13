B N Rathi Securities consolidated net profit rises 98.03% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.67% to Rs 11.58 croreNet profit of B N Rathi Securities rose 98.03% to Rs 3.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 28.67% to Rs 11.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales11.589.00 29 OPM %17.27-2.22 -PBDT4.132.26 83 PBT4.012.09 92 NP3.011.52 98
