B N Rathi Securities consolidated net profit rises 98.03% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of B N Rathi Securities rose 98.03% to Rs 3.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 28.67% to Rs 11.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

