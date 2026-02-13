Associate Sponsors

LKP Finance reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.91 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 9:19 AM IST
Sales rise 56.90% to Rs 5.62 crore

Net profit of LKP Finance reported to Rs 5.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 10.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales reported to Rs -5.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs -13.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales-5.62-13.04 57 OPM %187.54105.75 -PBDT10.63-14.51 LP PBT8.49-14.52 LP NP5.91-10.84 LP

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:18 AM IST

