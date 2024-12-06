Angel One rises as client base climbs 56% YoY in Nov'24

Angel One advanced 1.45% to Rs 3,267.10 after compay said that its client base jumped 56% to 28.78 million in November 2024 as compared with 18.45 million in November 2023.

On sequential basis, the companys client base increased 2% in November 2024 from 28.22 million posted in October 2024.

Gross client acquisition stood at 0.60 million in November 2024, registering de-growth of 14.6% MoM and 11.9% YoY.

Angel's overall average daily turnover (ADTO) was at Rs 42,64,500 crore in November 2024, down 12% MoM and up 24.1% YoY. The ADTO from F&O segment stood at Rs 41,85,000 crore in November 2024, down 12.5% MoM and up 23.3% YoY.

ADTO from cash segment was at Rs 7,100 crore (down 4.1% MoM while up 42.9% YoY) and ADTO commodity segment stood at Rs 72,400 crore (up 30.4% MoM and up 124.4% YoY) in November 2024.

Angel One is the largest listed retail stock broking house in India, in terms of active clients on NSE. The company provides broking and advisory services, margin funding, loans against shares and distribution of third-party financial products to its clients. The broking and allied services are offered through online and digital platforms and network of authorized persons.

The brokerage firm reported 39.05% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 423.38 crore on 44.55% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 1,514.70 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

