Baba Arts standalone net profit declines 82.05% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 79.62% to Rs 1.07 croreNet profit of Baba Arts declined 82.05% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 79.62% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1.075.25 -80 OPM %6.5436.38 -PBDT0.392.19 -82 PBT0.372.18 -83 NP0.281.56 -82
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content