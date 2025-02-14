Baba Arts standalone net profit declines 82.05% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 79.62% to Rs 1.07 crore

Net profit of Baba Arts declined 82.05% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 79.62% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1.075.256.5436.380.392.190.372.180.281.56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News