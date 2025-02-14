Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Baba Arts standalone net profit declines 82.05% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 9:13 AM IST
Sales decline 79.62% to Rs 1.07 crore

Net profit of Baba Arts declined 82.05% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 79.62% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1.075.25 -80 OPM %6.5436.38 -PBDT0.392.19 -82 PBT0.372.18 -83 NP0.281.56 -82

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

