Bafna Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 72.81% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:18 AM IST
Sales decline 1.99% to Rs 41.40 crore

Net profit of Bafna Pharmaceuticals declined 72.81% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.99% to Rs 41.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 42.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 35.19% to Rs 7.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 32.18% to Rs 152.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 115.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales41.4042.24 -2 152.47115.35 32 OPM %6.9818.04 -7.2913.63 - PBDT2.737.18 -62 12.3516.95 -27 PBT1.465.65 -74 7.3511.62 -37 NP1.465.37 -73 7.3511.34 -35

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

