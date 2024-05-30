Bafna Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 72.81% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.99% to Rs 41.40 crore

Net profit of Bafna Pharmaceuticals declined 72.81% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.99% to Rs 41.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 42.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 35.19% to Rs 7.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 32.18% to Rs 152.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 115.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

41.4042.24152.47115.356.9818.047.2913.632.737.1812.3516.951.465.657.3511.621.465.377.3511.34

