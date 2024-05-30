Econo Trade India standalone net profit rises 155.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 131.82% to Rs 2.55 croreNet profit of Econo Trade India rose 155.00% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 131.82% to Rs 2.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 34.57% to Rs 2.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 57.05% to Rs 7.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News