Econo Trade India standalone net profit rises 155.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:18 AM IST
Sales rise 131.82% to Rs 2.55 crore

Net profit of Econo Trade India rose 155.00% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 131.82% to Rs 2.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 34.57% to Rs 2.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 57.05% to Rs 7.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2.551.10 132 7.134.54 57 OPM %90.9889.09 -91.7388.33 - PBDT1.360.57 139 3.382.43 39 PBT1.360.57 139 3.382.43 39 NP1.020.40 155 2.531.88 35

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

