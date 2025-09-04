Bahadur Chand Investments Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 91.11 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Bahadur Chand Investments Pvt reported to Rs 91.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 96.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs -1.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0-1.830359.02-90.50-95.84-90.50-95.84-91.11-96.97

Powered by Capital Market - Live News