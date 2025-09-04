Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE SME IPO of Vigor Plast India subscribed 30%

NSE SME IPO of Vigor Plast India subscribed 30%

Image
Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The offer received bids for 6.60 lakh shares as against 22.25 lakh shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Vigor Plast India received bids for 6,60,800 shares as against 22,25,600 shares on offer, as per NSE data as of 17:00 hours on Thursday (04 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.30 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Thursday (04 September 2025) and it will close on Tuesday (09 September 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed at Rs 77 to Rs 81 per share. The minimum order quantity is 1,600 equity shares. The equity shares will list on NSEs SME platform.

The IPO comprised 30,99,200 equity shares, including a fresh issue of 24,99,200 equity shares and offer for sale (OFS) of 6,00,000 equity shares. About 1,55,200 equity shares will be reserved for subscription by market maker to the issue. The net issue comprises of 29,44,000 equity shares.

The offer and the net offer will constitute upto 31.46% and 29.88%, respectively, of the post offer paid up equity share capital of the company.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for repayment of certain secured borrowings availed by the company, funding capital expenditure towards development and construction of new warehouse in Ahmedabad, Gujarat and General corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Vigor Plast India on 03 September 2025, raised Rs 7.07 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 8.73 lakh shares at Rs 81 per share to 5 anchor investor.

Vigor Plast India is a manufacturer and supplier of a comprehensive range of Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride (uPVC), and Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (cPVC) pipes, fittings, and related products for various applications in plumbing, irrigation, and SWR (Soil, Waste, and Rainwater) management. The company caters to both rural and urban markets, providing long-lasting solutions for water distribution, wastewater management, and drainage. Its products are known for their durability and resistance to corrosion and are used in residential, commercial, agricultural, and industrial sectors. The company focuses on delivering high-quality, efficient systems that meet the diverse requirements of its customers.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 45.58 crore and net profit of Rs 5.15 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rolex Rings gains after board OKs stock split proposal

Benchmarks end higher as GST cuts lift sentiment; broader mkt see profit booking

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index declines 1.13%

Union minister Goyal urges industry to pass on GST rate cut benefits to consumers

Sensex settles 150 points higher, Nifty ends above 24,700 level

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 5:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story