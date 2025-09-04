NSE SME IPO of Vigor Plast India subscribed 30%

The offer received bids for 6.60 lakh shares as against 22.25 lakh shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Vigor Plast India received bids for 6,60,800 shares as against 22,25,600 shares on offer, as per NSE data as of 17:00 hours on Thursday (04 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.30 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Thursday (04 September 2025) and it will close on Tuesday (09 September 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed at Rs 77 to Rs 81 per share. The minimum order quantity is 1,600 equity shares. The equity shares will list on NSEs SME platform.

The IPO comprised 30,99,200 equity shares, including a fresh issue of 24,99,200 equity shares and offer for sale (OFS) of 6,00,000 equity shares. About 1,55,200 equity shares will be reserved for subscription by market maker to the issue. The net issue comprises of 29,44,000 equity shares. The offer and the net offer will constitute upto 31.46% and 29.88%, respectively, of the post offer paid up equity share capital of the company. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for repayment of certain secured borrowings availed by the company, funding capital expenditure towards development and construction of new warehouse in Ahmedabad, Gujarat and General corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Vigor Plast India on 03 September 2025, raised Rs 7.07 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 8.73 lakh shares at Rs 81 per share to 5 anchor investor. Vigor Plast India is a manufacturer and supplier of a comprehensive range of Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride (uPVC), and Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (cPVC) pipes, fittings, and related products for various applications in plumbing, irrigation, and SWR (Soil, Waste, and Rainwater) management. The company caters to both rural and urban markets, providing long-lasting solutions for water distribution, wastewater management, and drainage. Its products are known for their durability and resistance to corrosion and are used in residential, commercial, agricultural, and industrial sectors. The company focuses on delivering high-quality, efficient systems that meet the diverse requirements of its customers.