GOCL Corporation update on monetization of land at Kukatpally, Hyderabad

Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
GOCL Corporation announced that monetization of the entire land at Kukatpally, Hyderabad would be completed in about 18 months. So far, monetization of about 142 acres out of 264.50 acres of land has been completed. By way of mutual consent between the Company and Squarespace Builders, timeline for completion of sale of the balance land has been extended up to August 2026.

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 5:48 PM IST

