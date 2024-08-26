Bajaj Auto Ltd spurts 0.11%, up for fifth straight session

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 4:34 PM IST
Bajaj Auto Ltd is quoting at Rs 10418, up 0.11% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 126.46% in last one year as compared to a 29.58% jump in NIFTY and a 67.51% jump in the Nifty Auto.

Bajaj Auto Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 10418, up 0.11% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.78% on the day, quoting at 25016.15. The Sensex is at 81750, up 0.82%. Bajaj Auto Ltd has gained around 9% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bajaj Auto Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.91% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25850.7, up 0.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.16 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.07 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 10402.25, up 0.12% on the day. Bajaj Auto Ltd is up 126.46% in last one year as compared to a 29.58% jump in NIFTY and a 67.51% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 37.22 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

