Bajaj Auto rises as total sales climbs 16% YoY in Aug'24

Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Bajaj Auto advanced 1.95% to Rs 11,108.55 after the company reported 16.43% jump in total auto sales to 3,97,804 units in August 2024 as against 3,41,648 units in August 2023.

While the companys domestic sales grew 23.75% to 2,53,827 units, exports rose by 5.44% to 1,43,977 units in August 2024 over August 2023.

Sales of two-wheelers and commercial vehicles stood at 3,35,178 units (up 17.59% YoY) and 62,626 units (up 10.61% YoY), respectively.

Bajaj Auto is engaged in the business of development, manufacturing and distribution of automobiles such as motorcycles, commercial vehicles, electric two-wheelers etc. and parts thereof.

The auto majors standalone net profit jumped 19.43% to Rs 1,988.34 crore on 15.69% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 11,928.02 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 10:02 AM IST

