Bajaj Consumer Care consolidated net profit declines 12.06% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales decline 4.86% to Rs 234.23 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Consumer Care declined 12.06% to Rs 35.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 40.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.86% to Rs 234.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 246.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.64% to Rs 155.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 139.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.99% to Rs 967.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 949.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales234.23246.20 -5 967.98949.05 2 OPM %14.8216.94 -16.0414.88 - PBDT46.1751.58 -10 198.95177.31 12 PBT43.5649.19 -11 189.04168.79 12 NP35.5840.46 -12 155.43139.22 12

First Published: May 08 2024 | 5:31 PM IST

