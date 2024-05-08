Bajaj Consumer Care consolidated net profit declines 12.06% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.86% to Rs 234.23 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Consumer Care declined 12.06% to Rs 35.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 40.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.86% to Rs 234.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 246.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.64% to Rs 155.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 139.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.99% to Rs 967.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 949.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

